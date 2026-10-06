2 injured in machete attack at Seattle's Hing Hay Park

The Brief A suspect was arrested after two people were attacked with a machete at Seattle's Hing Hay Park on Tuesday. Both victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police are investigating what led to the attack, and the suspect's exact charges have not been specified.



A suspect was arrested after two people were attacked by a person with a machete at Seattle's Hing Hay Park on Tuesday.

What we know:

Seattle police were called out to an assault in the Chinatown-International District around 5 p.m. to reports of two people being slashed by an individual wielding a machete.

Officers arrived on scene and promptly arrested the suspect. Two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hing Hay Park on Oct. 6, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What we don't know:

The suspect's exact charges are unknown at this time.

What's next:

Police are continuing to investigate what led up to the assault.

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