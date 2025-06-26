Man injured in machete attack at Seattle park

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a machete attack that occurred Tuesday night at a Lake City park, leaving a 42-year-old man with minor injuries. The victim was playing music near an encampment when an unknown assailant assaulted him with a machete-style weapon before fleeing the scene.



Seattle police are investigating a machete attack that left a man injured Tuesday night at a Lake City park.

What we know:

Before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault near Northeast 110th Street and 27th Avenue Northeast and 28th Avenue Northeast.

When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with minor scratches and a small laceration to his left hand.

Seattle Fire Department medics treated the man at the scene before he was taken to a local hospital.

According to police, the man was playing music and dancing near an encampment at Albert Davis Park when another man approached him and hit him in the back. The suspect then cut the man’s hand with a machete-style weapon.

The suspect got away before officers arrived, and after a search, police could not locate him.

What's next:

Detectives with the Seattle Police Department's homicide and assault unit will be handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s violent tip line at 206-233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

