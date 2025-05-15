Armed suspect taken into custody after standoff in Seattle

The Brief Seattle police are attempting to apprehend a suspect believed to be barricaded inside an apartment on Lake City Way Northeast. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, prompting authorities to advise the public to avoid the area. Patrol officers, SWAT, and the Hostage Negotiation Team are involved in the operation, with the Public Information Officer en route to the scene for updates.



Seattle police arrested a suspect who was barricaded inside an apartment in the 12500 block of Lake City Way Northeast on Thursday.

What we know:

Police said around 9:30 a.m. the suspect was considered armed and dangerous, prompting authorities to advise the public to avoid the area.

The Seattle Police Department said on X that patrol officers, SWAT, and the Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT) were involved in the effort to take the suspect into custody.

Residents and commuters were urged to exercise caution and steer clear of the vicinity as law enforcement works to resolve the situation safely.

Just before noon, police said the suspect had been taken into custody and that the area would be cleared shortly.

No further details have been released.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

