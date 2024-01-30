Making an impact: ONE PACT's debut, musical dreams, and future plans

ONE PACT is living up to their name by making an impact in the K-pop scene.

Even before their debut, the members already had the spotlight on the, after previously appearing on the music survival show "Boys Planet."

While none of the members made the lineup for the winning group, ZEROBASEONE, they did make an impact on the viewers of the show.

(Armada Entertainment)

Members Jongwoo, TAG, Jay, Seongmin, and Yedam already had the experience, with most members appearing on multiple music survival shows, or being former members of other groups, and now they just needed a new stage.

Seongmin says, "One thing that sets us apart and gives us an advantage is the experience we have and being able to start off strong."

The group made their official debut on November 30 with the album, "Moment."

The six-track album features five songs produced by member TAG.

His talent for writing helped the group debut with a different sound than most new debut groups before them.

The debut track "Must Be Nice" took a detour from the usual hard-hitting pop or rap-heavy track that most groups debut with, and went down a more R&B pop route, with mellow vocals that showcase the vocalists and rappers, and highlight their performance ability.

When asked if he would like to compose 100% of a future album for the group, TAG says, "I hope. There’s so many songs I’m working on right now, so I hope I can produce a whole album. That would be really nice. I would be honored."

The music video for "Must Be Nice" has received over 6 million views since its release and fans have left their own reviews in the comments, commenting things such as:

"ONE PACT BRINGING THE HEAVENLY BRIDGES BACK TO K-POP"

"I still haven't moved on from this, I'm obsessed."

"I’ve never been this obsessed and impressed with a debut album."

On top of the music video release of "Must Be Nice", the group also released a performance video for "HOT STUFF" which received praise from fans for the group’s incredible performance, but also a self-made video by Jongwoo for the song "RUSH IN 2 U".

The members accomplished their goal of debuting, but now they are looking forward to the future of their new group.

"I don’t think we have any goal this year other than just providing better stages and music long-term. All we want to do is show everyone that we can keep growing as artists and improve, get better, and show better quality things," says Jongwoo.

As for their next album…

"It’s not official yet, but we are preparing for our next comeback, and I’ve already made a couple of songs," says TAG.