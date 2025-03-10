Man arrested in Tacoma child rape investigation

The Brief Tacoma police arrested a 41-year-old man in connection to an ongoing investigation into the sexual abuse of a minor. He was booked into jail on two counts of first-degree rape of a child.



Tacoma police have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection to an ongoing investigation into the sexual abuse of a minor.

Timeline:

Officers were first dispatched to a report of the sexual abuse of a minor in December 2024.

Through an investigation, detectives were able to develop probable cause to arrest the 41-year-old suspect in the case.

On March 5, police and SWAT served a search warrant at a home near South I Street and South 25th Street, in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood. Tacoma police said the suspect was arrested without incident.

The suspect was booked into jail on two counts of first-degree rape of a child.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Tacoma Police Department.

