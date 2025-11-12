Court hearing delayed for man charged in 1994 Seattle cold case murder

The Brief A 57-year-old man, Mark Anthony Russ, was scheduled to make his first court appearance after being arrested for the 1994 stabbing death of 14-year-old Tanya Marie Frazier, a decades-old cold case solved by Seattle police. On Wednesday morning, his court hearing was delayed. Russ was arrested after DNA evidence linked him in connection with the murder. Russ, who was recently released from a previous prison sentence and is a Level III sex offender, faces a potential life sentence if convicted for the random murder that occurred shortly after Tanya left a summer school class.



A 57-year-old man charged in the 1994 stabbing death of 14-year-old Tanya Marie Frazier, a cold case solved more than three decades later, will not appear in court Wednesday afternoon as previously scheduled.

Seattle police arrested Mark Anthony Russ last week after DNA evidence linked him in connection with the murder.

He was expected to make his first court appearance at 2 p.m., but on Wednesday morning the court hearing was delayed.

Prosecutors say Russ, who was recently released from prison after a prior sentence was reduced, could face life in prison if convicted.

The backstory:

Tanya disappeared on July 18, 1994, after leaving a summer school class at Meany Middle School.

She was on her way to a thrift shop where she worked, but never arrived. Her body was discovered later that day by a man walking his dog in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, just blocks from where she was last seen.

Investigators believe Russ, who is listed as a Level III sex offender and was non-compliant at the time of his arrest, chose Tanya at random.

According to court documents, Russ had previously been convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1996 and served time for a home invasion robbery that same year. He was sentenced to life in prison but was re-sentenced and released in 2021.

