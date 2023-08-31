Person killed by train while trying to rescue dog from train tracks over Lewis River

Deputies say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train while trying to rescue a dog from the Ghost Bridge which spans the Lewis River between Cowlitz and Clark counties.

According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at the scene to find that a southbound Amtrak train had struck a pedestrian walking in the same direction on the bridge. That person was attempting to rescue a dog that had found its way onto the tracks.

Both the pedestrian and the dog died. The victim has not yet been identified.

Deputies said it is important to note that the Ghost Bridge and the surrounding area, owned by BNSF, is marked as a "No Trespassing" zone. This tragedy underscores the perils associated with unauthorized usage of railroad tracks.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office urges the public to recognize the inherent dangers tied to such behavior and to respect the posted regulations for their own safety.

Featured article

The sheriff's office said this location has had multiple fatal incidents involving pedestrians who ventured onto or adjacent to the tracks.