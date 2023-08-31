Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in 'possible drive-by shooting' in Sammamish

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
SAMMAMISH, Wash. - King County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a Sammamish home early Thursday morning.

Before 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to reports of shots fired off East Lake Sammamish Road Northeast. 

Investigators later determined this was a possible drive-by shooting.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 60s inside the home with a gunshot wound. 

Medics attempted life-saving measures but the man died from his injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Detectives said there have been no arrests or any information about a suspect. 

It's unknown what led up to the shooting. 