Man killed in 'possible drive-by shooting' in Sammamish
SAMMAMISH, Wash. - King County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a Sammamish home early Thursday morning.
Before 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to reports of shots fired off East Lake Sammamish Road Northeast.
Investigators later determined this was a possible drive-by shooting.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 60s inside the home with a gunshot wound.
Medics attempted life-saving measures but the man died from his injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives said there have been no arrests or any information about a suspect.
It's unknown what led up to the shooting.