Man killed in 'possible drive-by shooting' in Sammamish

King County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a Sammamish home early Thursday morning.

Before 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to reports of shots fired off East Lake Sammamish Road Northeast.

Investigators later determined this was a possible drive-by shooting.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 60s inside the home with a gunshot wound.

Medics attempted life-saving measures but the man died from his injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said there have been no arrests or any information about a suspect.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.