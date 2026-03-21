Man shot, killed at bus stop in Skyway, WA

Deputies responded to a shooting at a bus stop in Skyway on Saturday. A man there reportedly died in the late morning hours of Mar. 21.

Timeline:

King County Sheriff's Office personnel in the neighborhood just outside Renton responded to the call in this case just after 10:30 a.m. at a bus stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

As of Saturday afternoon, police and deputies were still trying to identify and search for a suspect in the shooting incident. The law enforcement agencies at hand reportedly used K9 unites and a Renton Police Department drone to assist their search.

Man shot, killed at Skyway bus stop on March 21 2026

As of 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, King County deputies did not have a description of the suspect available to the public, nor additional information on the shooting.

The large police presence blocked traffic in the area for several hours heading into the afternoon.

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