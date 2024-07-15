Man shot in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood

Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a motorcyclist injured early Monday morning in the Ballard neighborhood.

After 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 15th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 80th Street. The investigation had shut down the northbound lanes but later reopened.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his lower back.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

According to police, witnesses reported the man was riding a motorcycle when he was shot.

Investigators said the motorcycle that the man was driving was stolen.

Police have not released information about a suspect.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13:

Property owner files complaint to 'eject' Seattle's Belltown Hellcat from apartment

Former pastor banned from Alaska Airlines after allegedly hitting wife mid-flight

What we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the alleged shooter at Trump's rally

Suspects accused of stealing $100K cash using stolen garage door opener

MOD Pizza acquired by California restaurant group

Shannen Doherty, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210', 'Charmed' actress dies

Suspects accused of stealing $100K cash using stolen garage door opener

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.