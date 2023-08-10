Maui fires: How to help victims of devastating wildfire

The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui is revealing a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities, as firefighters battle the stubborn fire that has already claimed 36 lives, making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years.

Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the fire started Tuesday and took the island by surprise, racing through parched growth and neighborhoods in the historic town of Lahaina, a tourist destination that dates to the 1700s.

Maui County said late Wednesday that at least 36 people have died, but that figure could rise as rescuers reach parts of the island Thursday that had been unreachable.

How to help victims of Maui wildfires:

The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation started a Maui Strong Fund: donations can be made at www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong.

Maui United Way is accepting donations to its Maui Fire and Disaster Relief fund at https://mauiunitedway.org/disasterrelief.

Maui Food Bank: https://mauifoodbank.org/

American Red Cross of Hawaii: https://www.redcross.org/local/hawaii/ways-to-donate.html

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement: https://www.memberplanet.com/campaign/cnhamembers/kakoomaui

Maui Humane Society: https://www.mauihumanesociety.org/

The Associated Press contributed to this report.