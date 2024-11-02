Meydenbauer Bay sewer spill: People, pets stay out of water near Medina, WA

People are asked to keep themselves and their pets out of Meydenbauer Bay following a sewage spill in the area Saturday. There was a previous sewage spill in the area back in August.

Officials with the city of Bellevue say, "an incident has occurred resulting in a sewer release into the north end of Meydenbauer Bay in the 700 block of Overlake Drive E, Medina."

They report the sewage release was stopped, but that until more information is available, people and pets need to stay out of the water.

It is recommended to stay out of the water within 50 feet of the shore at this time.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

VIDEO: Former UW football players assault bicyclist in Seattle

Tacoma police investigating Halloween homicide

Seattle will 'fall back' this weekend with earlier sunsets ahead

WA ski resorts welcome early La Niña snowfall in Autumn

Washington to retire Kelsey Plum's jersey in historic move

Idaho health department first to block COVID-19 vaccine access

Paradise sledding area at WA's Mount Rainier closed this winter

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 livestreams from across the nation.