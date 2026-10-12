Two dead after missing plane found in Okanogan County, WA

The Brief A 61-year-old pilot and his passenger were found dead Sunday afternoon in a wrecked 1976 Piper Cub, a day after going missing. The plane was traveling from Penticton, B.C., to Grangeville, Idaho, when air traffic control lost communication, prompting a multi-agency search between Oroville and Okanogan. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the plane to crash or why the pilot lost contact with air traffic control.



A 61-year-old pilot and a passenger were found dead on Sunday about a day after their aircraft was reported missing, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

What we know:

Officials said the aircraft, a 1976 Piper Cub, left Penticton, British Columbia, on Saturday and headed for Grangeville, Idaho.

A stock photo of the missing 1976 Piper Cub. The pilot and passenger left Penticton, British Columbia for Grangeville, Idaho. The pilot and a passenger were aboard when the pilot lost communication with Seattle Center air traffic control.

The pilot, identified as Nicholas Grachanin, reportedly lost communication with Seattle Center air traffic control, which prompted his daughter to report the plane and its occupants missing to the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, WSDOT said.

Crews began their search using the plane's last known radar locations and cell phone forensics, which led them to areas between Oroville and Okanogan.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, crews managed to find the wrecked plane along with Grachanin and a passenger, who was identified as Jim Merik.

What they're saying:

"On behalf of the search and rescue team, WSDOT extends our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives," said WSDOT Air Search and Rescue Coordinator and Incident Commander Tom Peterson. "We are thankful to everyone who contributed their time, expertise and resources to this search effort."

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Okanogan County Emergency Management, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office air support unit, and Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and WSDOT personnel are among the agencies that helped with the search.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the pilot to lose communication with air traffic control.

It is also unclear what exactly caused the crash.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

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