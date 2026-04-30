Two Pierce County siblings found safe after being reported missing

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says two young siblings who were last seen Wednesday night leaving an apartment complex in Edgewood have been found safe.

"Both children have been located and are safe," announced the PCSD. "Thank you to all the community members who called in sightings of them. It takes a village!"

What we know:

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department previously reported that a 12-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy were last seen at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night leaving an apartment complex in Edgewood.

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