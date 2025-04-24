Robbery, pistol whipping in WA leads to arrests and deadly high-speed chase

One man is dead, and two women are in custody following a robbery and pistol-whipping Wednesday morning in Moses Lake, which led to a deadly high-speed pursuit.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) announced the "violent series of events" on social media just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

"This was not a random incident. All parties involved know or are acquainted with one another." — Grant County Sheriff's Office

Keep reading for a timeline of events, according to the GCSO's press release.

Woman calls 911 to report armed robbery and assault

Timeline:

At 4:30 a.m., a woman called 911 saying she had been robbed and beaten by two women, pistol-whipped by a man and held against her will for about two hours.

Deputies responded to the home near the corner of Road 4 Northeast and L.9 Northeast, a rural area about three miles northeast of downtown Moses Lake. Deputies said the victim provided street names or monikers of her attackers and stated they fled in a vehicle.

While deputies were with the victim, other deputies connected the suspects’ nicknames to their legal names and associated vehicles.

Two women surrender to police and are taken into custody

Moments after identifying the suspects' vehicle, law enforcement spotted it in the Jack in the Box drive-thru on Wheeler Road in Moses Lake. Deputies and Moses Lake Police stopped the car on Third Avenue. Two women got out of the car, surrendered and were quickly taken into custody.

Man in the backseat takes the wheel, leading to a high-speed chase

According to the GCSO, while the two women were being taken into custody, a man in the backseat jumped into the driver's seat and sped off, leading deputies and police on a high-speed chase.

The suspect eventually crashed after failing to navigate a curve on Lakeshore Drive just south of the I-90 overpass. Authorities say he crashed through a fence and came to rest after striking a utility pole.

The driver, later identified as 38-year-old Horsley Sohappy, was declared dead at the scene.

What's next:

The two women, 36-year-old Champagne Garza and 30-year-old Becky Avalos, were booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and unlawful imprisonment.

Since GCSO deputies were involved in the fatal pursuit, the Washington State Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office says the details of this incident are preliminary and subject to change as the investigation remains ongoing.

"Some information is being withheld to protect the investigation. Please understand if we can't answer some questions right now." — Grant County Sheriff's Office

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story came from a social media press release by the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Othello, WA woman's arrest sparks national debate on immigration enforcement

Passenger removed from Seattle plane after making ‘inappropriate comment'

Jeffrey Zizz charged in kidnapping, murder of WA grandmother

How to watch, stream 2025 NFL Draft

WA caregiver charged with sexually assaulting disabled teen

'Assault of any kind is disturbing': Seattle bar brawl suspect arraigned

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.