Man arrested in Mount Vernon drive-by shooting, 2 injured

Police have made an arrest in a drive-by shooting in Mount Vernon last week, which left two people injured.

Mount Vernon Police announced Wednesday they arrested a 31-year-old Sedro-Woolley man suspected of the shooting. Officers located the man at Clear Lake Beach and took him into custody without incident.

Police were originally called to reports of a shooting near N 1st St and W Highland St around 10:30 p.m. on June 18. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen was taken to Harborview Medical Center and the 23-year-old was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital.

Police said both of their injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect was booked into Skagit County Jail for drive-by shooting, and two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

