Two injured in Mount Vernon drive-by shooting

Mount Vernon police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people injured Tuesday night.

Before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of the shooting off North 1st Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen was taken to Harborview Medical Center and the 23-year-old was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital.

Police said both of their injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives with the Washington State Patrol helped with the investigation and police said the shooting is not believed to be random.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Mount Vernon Police Department's 24-hour dispatch number at 360-428-3211 or call the department during business hours at 360-336-6271.

