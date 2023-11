article

A multi-car crash caused backups on southbound I-5 in Shoreline on Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 9:00 a.m. near NE 145th St. and blocked all lanes. According to WSDOT, all but one lane had reopened by 9:40 a.m.

The Washington State Patrol said to expect long delays throughout the area. Check our live traffic map here.

It was unclear if there were any injuries.