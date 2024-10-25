WA woman to sing National Anthem at Game 2 of World Series

A 19-year-old woman from Sequim will be performing the National Anthem before Game 2 of the 2024 World Series.

It will be Pearle Peterson's second time singing during the World Series.

Major League Baseball called up the teen to perform before Game 2 of the 2023 World Series as the Boys and Girls Club of America Youth Performer.

"One of the great things about singing the national anthem is that I feel I really embody American perseverance because I am a Boys & Girls Club kid," Peterson said."When I’m singing the national anthem, it doesn’t feel so much about me. It’s everything my Club taught me growing up — you never walk alone when you’re a Club kid."

Peterson grew up in Sequim and sang in school musicals and at her local Boys and Girls Club. She now attends University of Illinois-Champaign where she studies lyrical theatre as she pursues a bachelors degree in music arts.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be taking on the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 5:08 p.m. at Dodgers Stadium.

You can watch the game live on FOX 13 Seattle (KCPQ). FOX 13 Seattle is also available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app.

