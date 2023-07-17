Neighbors call Marine View Drive 'Race Track' after street racing collision caught on camera

A serious crash that injured seven on Marine View Drive over the weekend in Tacoma was caught on camera, with neighbors saying it serves as yet another example of why street racing has become so dangerous for people in the community.

The head-on collision resulted in multiple injuries.

Neighbors describe the area of Marine View Drive near the Marina at Brown's Point as a racetrack where young people are dying. They hope state or local leaders look at the damage from this latest crash and do something about it.

Security video, captured by a neighbor on July 16, shows a car screaming over the hill, smashing into another vehicle head-on as they were heading north on the same road. Michael Dux was taking his dogs for a walk and witnessed the crash at around 1:30 a.m.

"I heard a long screech, and I actually caught the two vehicles collide on the corner," said Dux.

In the security video that a neighbor provided to FOX 13 News, you could hear the loud engine as the car approaches a curve, then the screeching tires sound before it crosses the center line and neighbors say it hits an unsuspecting man and woman heading up the hill in another vehicle.

A few seconds later, as Dux and his wife called 911, another driver can be seen pulling up in the video. Police say that driver had been racing the white car that caused the collision. The unidentified car idles for a couple seconds at the crash scene, then the driver speeds away, leaving Dux and his wife to tend to the seven injured people in the car, including the couple that he called the innocent victims in the car heading north.

"The woman was hysterical, she had two extremely broken ankles, one of her eyes was drooping which is a sign of a concussion," said Dux.

He says some people in the white car appeared to be trapped.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Second street racing crash in Tacoma leaves 7 injured

"The driver was crushed between the steering wheel and the seat yelling ‘I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry,'" said Dux. "One of the persons in the back seat they couldn’t get out they had to remove the seat, enough for him to get out."

"This is a prime example of why racing is bad for the community, I think there are a lot of people out there who are overconfident with their driving ability and their skills," said William Muse III, Tacoma Police Detective.

That wasn't the only crash to happen here this month. In another stunning security video dated around July 11, neighbor's security cameras caught a different car slamming into Kristan Overby's garage at around 3:30 a.m.

"It went through our garage at over 100 miles per hour," said Overby.

During that crash, you could see people in the vehicle fleeing, leaving what could be the driver on the ground, yelling at him to get up and run.

At one point, one of the people in that car leaves, hurrying off camera, then they come back, and lose a shoe. They appear to take something out of the trunk, and flee again, leaving the man laying on the ground.

'We have neighbors who can’t sleep at night because they are terrified these high speed vehicles are just going through here with no repercussions," said Overby.

During one of the recent accidents. A car also hit a telephone pole, splintering it, and then toppling a mailbox, sending the box flying into the roof of the garage.

"Punted it all the way to the garage roof," said Overby. "It broke that in half."

"There is racing every single night, or at least aggressive driving every single night," said Dux.

With so many accidents on Marine View Drive, neighbors wish state or local leaders would do something about it.

"I don’t know how you get their attention; I know they are busy with other stuff, but this is just a dangerous corner and this is a school bus stop also right around the corner, and it’s a blind corner and if kids are coming down there on their fast motorcycles or their fast cars, it’s a disaster waiting to happen," said Overby.

Tacoma Police say they are still looking for the car and driver that left the accident scene July 16. They're asking for the public's help in locating them.