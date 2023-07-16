Second street racing crash in Tacoma leaves 8 injured

Eight people were injured to varying degrees following a street racing crash in Tacoma. This crash comes just over two days after another street racing crash in the city injured a family of four.

Around 1:30 a.m. on July 16, Tacoma Police responded to reports of a two-car crash in the 5600 block of Marine View Drive.

Eight people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals. Of those eight people, one has life-threatening injuries and four others were listed in "serious" condition.

A witness told police that one car appeared to have been racing another car through the curves of Marine View Drive when one of the vehicles hit another head-on. The vehicle hit head-on was not involved in the racing.

The second car that was seen racing the at-fault vehicle did not remain at the scene.

If you have any information on the incident, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 tips app. Tips can remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.

On Friday, July 14, a family of four was hit by a driver who was allegedly street racing on I-5 near the Tacoma Dome.

A mother and her two children, both under the age of two, were in the car that was hit. They were uninjured but her husband and the children's father took the brunt of the impact and was hospitalized.

The car that caused the crash came to a rest just north of the incident. An 18-year-old driver was arrested and is facing vehicular homicide, a felony charge.