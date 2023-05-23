New report shows hundreds of cases opened into Seattle police misconduct in 2022

Of the more than 450 cases opened into allegations of misconduct against the Seattle Police Department, the top complaints were over professionalism, bias-free policing and investigations and reports, according to the Seattle Office of Police Accountability's (OPA) 2022 annual report.

The OPA is one part of the City of Seattle's police oversight system that operates outside of SPD but is still administratively supported by the department.

The report says 60% of investigations were initiated by community members and the other 40% came from within the department.

Seattle Office of Police Accountability

The full report can be found here.