Going to the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival? Here's what to know

The Brief The Northwest Flower & Garden Festival returns to Seattle, featuring over 20 display gardens, more than 115 expert-led sessions and more than 300exhibitors. Garden enthusiasts can explore stunning displays, attend workshops and shop for plants, tools and décor at the Seattle Convention Center. Tickets are available online, with general admission priced at $29 and free entry for children 12 and under.



The Northwest Flower & Garden Festival, one of the largest gardening events in the Pacific Northwest, has returned to the Seattle Convention Center.

From Feb. 19 through Feb. 23, the festival will showcase over 20 display gardens, more than 115 expert-led sessions and a huge garden marketplace featuring over 300 exhibitors.

Keep reading to learn more about the annual festival and how to purchase tickets.

A must-see event for garden lovers

Big picture view:

Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting out, the festival offers something for everyone.

Visitors can explore stunning garden displays, attend educational workshops and shop for unique plants, tools, décor and more. For kids, there's even a treasure hunt.

The festival's 2025 theme, Spring Dreamin', promises inspiration for creating beautiful outdoor spaces.

Ticket information, discounts

Tickets are available online at gardenshow.com. Discounts were only available for advance purchases before Feb. 18.

General admission (ages 24+): $23 in advance, $29 at the door

Students (ages 13-23 with ID): $14

Half-day admission (after 3 p.m. Wed-Sat, after 2 p.m. Sun): $15

Two-day admission: $42

Five-day admission: $85

Children 12 & under: Free

Event hours, location

The festival takes place at the Seattle Convention Center located at 705 Pike St.

Festival hours

Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit gardenshow.com.

The Source: Information for this story came from a news release from the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival and an appearance on Studio 13 Live.

