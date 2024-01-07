Officials issue rare ‘blizzard warning’ for Cascade passes this week

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for the Cascade passes in Washington early this week, as several feet of snow and gusty winds are expected.

The FOX 13 News weather team is already on top of the latest weather developments, and Meteorologist Abby Acone has been following a winter storm watch in the Olympics and Cascades over 2,000 feet in elevation. Sunday morning, our weather experts forecast between 20–35 inches of new snow, plus wind gusts between 50–55 mph, making driving treacherous and visibility extremely low.

Acone determined pass travel could be ‘difficult, if not impossible’ this week, especially on Tuesday.

National Weather Service says to prepare for blizzard-like conditions, which despite how bad the passes can get, is somewhat of a rarity in Western Washington.

Drivers can expect visibility under a quarter-mile, strong winds and lots of snowfall, as well as snow drifting over the road. Currently, the warning is in effect Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning.

Washington State Department of Transportation says they will have crews out to clear the roads, but they won't be able to stop Mother Nature. Officials say travel is going to be extremely difficult this week.