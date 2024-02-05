Orting School District warning parents of suspicious-looking man who asked a student to go home with him

The Orting School District issued a warning to parents regarding an incident involving a man dressed in all black and wearing sunglasses who asked a student if they wanted to get into his car and come back home with him.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. outside of the Whitehawk neighborhood on the Orting Trail. The man approached the student at that time.

It does not appear the child was physically hurt.

The district is reminding parents to talk to their children about safety and stranger danger.

The district offered the following safety tips:

Have your child walk in a group or with a partner, especially if it's dark outside

Do not approach a vehicle if a car stops and asks you for directions

Never take rides from strangers

Shout and yell as loud as you can if you feel you are in a potentially scary situation

Never give out your address to people you don't know

This incident is reminiscent of one that occurred in the Bethel School District in January. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, three separate teenagers at three different schools reported that a person wearing all black had stalked and chased them.

One student was chased, but the suspect turned around and fled once the child got close enough to the school. A teenage girl reported that a man dressed in all black jumped out of the bushes and tried to grab her around the waist, and the third teen had a similar instance of being chased like the first report.

It's unclear if these incidents are related.