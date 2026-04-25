Pedestrian killed in Pierce County, WA crash Saturday morning

One person is dead following an early morning crash in the Parkland area of Pierce County on Saturday morning. Traffic in the area was impacted for hours as law enforcement and road crews worked to investigate and clear the crash site up the road from Pacific Lutheran University.

Just before 4 a.m. on April 25, a 62-year-old woman was driving a Nissan SUV along the northbound lanes of State Route 7 at 104th when she hit a pedestrian. The person hit was walking on the roadway, according to the Washington State Patrol.

By late morning, a statement from WSP indicated that there were no concerns of drugs or alcohol being involved in the cause of the crash. The roadway was closed for three hours and eighteen minutes for the investigation.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

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