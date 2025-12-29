Pedestrian struck and killed by semi-truck in Kent, WA

The Brief A 31-year-old Auburn man was killed Saturday morning after being struck by a semi-truck while standing in the roadway. Investigators determined the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and that neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash. Police said both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated, and the investigation has been completed.



A 31-year-old Auburn man was killed Saturday morning after being struck by a semi-truck while standing in the roadway in Kent, authorities said.

On Monday, the Kent Police Department posted a press release on social media concluding its investigation into the deadly crash.

Timeline:

According to police, officers responded at around 4:43 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 27, to a crash involving a pedestrian near Southeast 208th Street and 113th Place Southeast. A 911 caller reported they were attempting to perform CPR on the pedestrian.

When first responders arrived, they determined the pedestrian's injuries were significant, and he was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. "Tragically, the man, a 31-year-old Auburn resident, was pronounced deceased at the hospital," the department said.

Traffic officers investigated the crash using driver and witness statements, along with dash camera video from one of the vehicles involved.

Police determined a 2019 semi-truck driven by a Maple Valley man was traveling eastbound on Southeast 208th Street near 114th Avenue Southeast when the driver saw the pedestrian standing in the roadway, not on a crosswalk. The driver swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision but struck the pedestrian.

A second vehicle, a 1992 Mazda driven by a 20-year-old Renton man, was also traveling eastbound and saw the pedestrian lying in the roadway. The driver swerved to avoid hitting him, lost control and spun, striking the semi-truck. The Mazda did not strike the pedestrian.

Both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police said neither speed nor impairment appeared to be factors in the crash, and the semi-truck driver was properly licensed.

