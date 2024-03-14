Person in custody after WA school threats on social media

A person was taken into custody Thursday after several school districts received threats on social media, officials said.

On Thursday, the Northshore School District sent a letter to Bothell High School families informing them police were investigating a post that included language about shooting up "BHS" on March 14, but it didn't specify which school.

During the investigation, other school districts throughout the region that had schools with the initials BHS received the threat.

The Northshore School District said Bainbridge and Bremerton School Districts, in Kitsap County, received the threat.

On Thursday afternoon, district officials said a person in another Washington school district was taken into custody.

The Bothell Police Department is continuing to work with Bremerton police on the investigation.

There was no indication that there was a credible threat to Bothell High School or any Northshore School District campus.

Bothell High School operated on a normal schedule Thursday and had more patrols on campus.

"Student and school community safety is our top priority, and we take these types of incidents very seriously," district officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing.