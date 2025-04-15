One rescued after car goes into water near Mercer Island, WA

The Brief A person was rescued from Lake Washington near Mercer Island after their car went into the water. The cause of the incident and the patient's condition remain unknown.



A person was pulled from the water Tuesday morning near Mercer Island after their car went into Lake Washington.

"EFR is on scene of a water search & rescue effort after reports of a vehicle into the water off the Mercer Island Boat Launch." - Eastside Fire & Rescue via X. Expand

What we know:

Eastside Fire & Rescue (EFR) made the initial announcement on social media around 7:05 a.m., sharing a photo of a patrol boat and first responders on a jet ski.

According to EFR, crews responded after receiving reports of a vehicle in the water near the Mercer Island Boat Launch.

About 23 minutes later, EFR said rescue swimmers and divers were able to recover one person from the water and transport them to Harborview Medical Center.

"Rescue swimmers and divers from EF&R, @BvueFD , Kirkland Fire, @MercerIslandPD were able to recover and transport one patient from the water to Harborview Medical Center." - Eastside Fire & Rescue via X. (Eastside Fire & Rescue)

EFR thanked the agencies that assisted in the rescue, citing the Bellevue Fire Department, Kirkland Fire Department and Mercer Island Police Department for their collaborative efforts.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the vehicle entered the water, and the patient's condition has not been released.

(Eastside Fire & Rescue)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story comes from multiple social media posts by Eastside Fire and Rescue.

