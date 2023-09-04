Pierce Co. deputies seek hit-and-run suspect, victim 'not expected to survive'

article

Pierce County deputies need help identifying a hit-and-run suspect in Tacoma early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, a 27-year-old man was skateboarding down Waller Rd near 157th St around 2:43 a.m. Deputies say a car struck him from behind and then sped off.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is currently on life support.

The sheriff’s department says they do not expect him to survive.

Deputies say the suspect vehicle lost some parts in the collision, and investigators determined they belong to a Ford sedan.

Anyone who lives in the area is urged to check their surveillance cameras between 2:30–3:00 a.m. for any vehicles, then submit video to this online portal run by the sheriff’s department.