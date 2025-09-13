Pierce County deputies deploy K9 units at apartment complex Saturday

The Brief A man was detained for several felony crimes following a foot chase by Pierce County deputies this week. Residents reported he was armed and acting suspiciously. Law enforcement video showing the scene in Puyallup was posted to social media on Saturday.



Two police dogs were deployed in a move that Pierce County deputies say doesn't happen often. However, multiple calls about a man with a gun near a daycare called for increased resources, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at the Aspen Creek Apartments in Puyallup on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Bodycam footage of Puyallup arrest by Pierce County deputies on Sept. 10, 2025.

Timeline:

Around 7:15 a.m., multiple residents and people in the area called in reports of a man wandering around with a gun and acting in a concerning way, read a Facebook post by Pierce County Sheriff's Office, in part.

The post included a video, released Saturday, Sept. 13, showing the timeline of events through bodyworn cameras on responding deputies.

Multiple dogs are used to track down the suspect who was reportedly hiding under a pile of clothes, and a stolen gun that deputies say they recovered from a small house nearby.

The suspect was booked for several crimes including the following:

Burglary

Possession of stolen property

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Possession of a controlled substance

Obstructing and resisting arrest

What they're saying:

"We think K9 Clark and K9 Smokey will be celebrating with a couple of steaks this weekend," read a portion of the office's Facebook post.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Pierce County Sheriff talks about controversial social media posts

Waymo robotaxis spotted in Seattle, Bellevue ahead of service launch

Seattle residents call for pause on Capitol Hill crisis care center

DOJ requests Washington's voter registration database

FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket lottery underway: What you need to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.