Several people stabbed at bar in Tacoma, WA

The Brief Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a man was found stabbed to death in an apartment on Thursday afternoon. A 60-year-old suspect has been arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail for second-degree murder.



Several people were injured in a stabbing early Friday morning in Tacoma.

What we know:

The stabbing happened at about 2 a.m. at the Vibe Dive Lounge on South Tacoma Way.

According to investigators, there was a large fight that started at the bar and spilled out into the street.

Police said a woman stabbed a person in the stomach and two other people were cut. All three had non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody for the assault.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Tacoma Police Department.

