Teen arrested for WA school shooting threat could be released soon

The Brief A 13-year-old boy in Pierce County, arrested for making mass shooting threats online, may be released from juvenile detention following a hearing on September 22. Investigators found 23 guns, many 3-D printed and untraceable, in his home, along with evidence of his obsession with past mass shooters, including imitating and idolizing them. Charged with unlawful possession of a gun, fireworks, and threats toward a school, his potential release is concerning to authorities due to the risk of returning to previous behaviors.



The 13-year-old boy, who investigators believe was planning a mass shooting, could be released from juvenile detention before the end of the month.

The backstory:

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of the Puyallup Police Department, arrested a 13-year-old boy, after reports came in that he was making mass shooting threats online.

"We stopped something very bad from happening," said Deputy Carly Cappetto with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators report they found 23 guns, many of them 3D-printed and untraceable, inside the child’s home. Detectives also report they discovered evidence leading them to believe the suspect was obsessed with previous mass shooters.

"Images of him dressed in clothing imitating the Columbine shooter. He also would post quotes and stuff that he had studied from the Uvalde shooter and other shooters that we’ve had in the past, he had their images around his room almost like he was idolizing them," said Cappetto.

What's next:

The 13-year-old boy is charged with unlawful possession of a gun, unlawful possession of fireworks, and threats toward a school.

While the suspect is currently behind bars, he is scheduled for a hearing on September 22 where a judge will rule on whether to keep him behind bars.

This is a normal procedure in the justice process, but due to the nature of this case, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 13 Seattle they are keeping a close eye on what happens.

"It’s concerning he would be released back to the community. Especially back into a similar situation where he would potentially have access to his old ways and his old habits — that’s concerning, and I don’t know what the courts are going to decide," said Cappetto.

