Deputies arrest 13-year-old in Pierce County, WA over school shooting threats

The Brief A 13-year-old was arrested after allegedly threatening to carry out a school shooting and claiming to have access to guns. A SWAT team served a warrant at the boy's residence at around 1 a.m. on Saturday. After searching the boy's home, they found multiple guns and writings consistent with a mass shooting scenario.



Police arrested a 13-year-old boy in Pierce County over the weekend after he allegedly made threats to carry out a school shooting and claimed to have access to firearms.

Timeline:

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), deputies received a tip about the juvenile's threats to kill on Friday evening. On Saturday at around 1 a.m., deputies and a SWAT team served a warrant at the suspect's home near the corner of Chesney Road East and 20th Avenue Court East. He was taken into custody and booked into Remann Hall without incident.

Authorities say the investigation remains active.

During the search, deputies found numerous firearms, both secured and unsecured, as well as loaded magazines with school shooter writings on them. Law enforcement also recovered clothing and writings that appeared to support a typical mass shooting scenario. All of these items were confiscated.

The 13-year-old was last enrolled in the Franklin Pierce School District in 2021, but has not been enrolled since. He is not currently an active student in any school district, authorities said.

What they're saying:

"We want to thank all involved agencies and the Pierce County Sheriff personnel who have spent the last 24 hours tirelessly working this case and bringing closure to something that could have harmed our community," the PCSO wrote in a press release. "Thanks to their quick actions, we are safe today."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Where are the fires in WA? Here's a map of the wildfires burning across the state

Travel nurse recovering after attack at Kent Station, fundraiser started for recovery

Here are the 'luckiest retailers' in WA to buy winning lottery tickets

Brawl after Sounders Leagues Cup win prompts security concerns

MoPOP's Nirvana exhibit closing after 14 years in Seattle

Bellevue Applebee's employee said 'I'm sorry' before brutally attacking manager: docs

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.