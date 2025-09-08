Woman arrested after police pursuit, DUI crash in Tacoma, WA

The Brief A 19-year-old woman was arrested in Tacoma after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing her Dodge Charger during a police pursuit on I-5 South. The chase resulted in the Charger hitting a barrier and several cars, after which the impaired driver attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by troopers. She faces charges of felony eluding, DUI, reckless endangerment, and driving with a suspended license, causing significant traffic delays during the investigation and barrier repairs.



A 19-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing in Tacoma after a police pursuit.

According to the Washington State Patrol, troopers attempted to stop a Dodge Charger that was driving erratically on I-5 South around 8:00 a.m. Monday.

During the chase, the Charger crashed into a barrier and several cars.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Damage left behind after an alleged DUI crash in Tacoma. (Washington State Patrol)

Authorities say that the driver, an impaired 19-year-old woman, got out of the car and started running.

Troopers chased her down and arrested her for felony eluding, driving under the influence, three counts of reckless endangerment, and second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Traffic was backed up at least three miles in both directions while police investigated the crash and crews repaired the barrier.

