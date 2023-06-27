Pierce County expands access to online reporting system for fireworks complaints

Starting this year, lighting fireworks in Pierce County's unincorporated areas is restricted to July 4th only-- any other day in those areas is illegal.

Several cities throughout the county also have their own strict policies for holiday fireworks. The county posted a complete list of dates and times when you can set them off.

South Sound 911 expanded its online fireworks complaint reporting system to Lakewood, South Prairie and unincorporated Pierce County this year. Those communities join Fife, Milton, Orting, Roy, Ruston, Sumner, Tacoma, and University Place in using the online report.

"Any fireworks-related complaints, the illegal discharge of fireworks, that’s a great option to use the fireworksreport.com tool," said Jessica Kulaas, education coordinator for South Sound 911.

Kulass said, on a standard day, South Sound 911 averages 27 non-emergency and 911 calls per day. Independence Day, however, is by far their busiest of the year-- mostly from injuries from fireworks.

This is the second year South Sound 911 is offering the online system to report complaints for illegal discharge.

Though only seven cities in Pierce County banned fireworks, most communities have very specific days and times when lighting fireworks is allowed. If those rules are broken, South Sound 911 said the online reporting system is the best way to notify authorities.

"Our priority is handling 911 emergencies. So, fireworksreport.com provides a convenient option for residents to report the illegal discharge of fireworks online. And also helps us to keep those 911 lines clear for real emergencies," said Kulaas.

One type of emergency could be a brush fire, which officials say more than 95% are started by humans. Crews with East Pierce Fire & Rescue said they have already responded to more than 20 brush fires this season. With the dry conditions in the warmer weather, assistant chief Bill Sandlian said he worries fireworks could spark a flame.

Sandlian said the department prefers and encourages people to attend public fireworks displays. He said should people light fireworks where it’s legal there are tips to help reduce the risk of starting a brush fire.

"Make sure you have a water hose and a bucket nearby. Have your sprinklers going so that the vegetation is moist at the time that you are lighting off the fireworks," said Sandlian.

South Sound 911’s online reporting system is open June 28 to July 5. The agency also encourages people to call the non-emergency line at 253-287-4455 to report illegal discharge.

"We also want to remind the public, too, any emergencies resulting from fireworks call 911," said Kulaas.

With several communities restricting fireworks, multiple fireworks booths are offering alternatives so customers can still celebrate the holiday. Ruth Joyce Garcia, owner of Firecracker Alley on the Puyallup Tribe Reservation, sells non-flammable items.

"The family packs are really popular. They come in the bigger size, medium, safe and sane," said Garcia. "It’s a celebration of freedom and yet we want to be safe as well."

Also new this year, if weather and conditions are deemed unsafe, officials said the Pierce County Fire Marshal has the authority to temporarily ban fireworks.