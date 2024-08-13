article

Over the weekend, Point Defiance Zoo lost one of its oldest and most beloved residents, Suki, an elderly Asian elephant who arrived at the zoo in 1996.

Suki was close to 60 years old, which is more than the average life expectancy for female Asian elephants. Before her death, Suki had been diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2019 and suffered from chronic arthritis and uterine tumors.

Zoo officials made the decision to proceed with euthanasia after Suki’s recent decline in health.

At the time of her arrival, Suki’s care at the zoo exemplified the modern concept of protected contact for elephants. She received daily care and enrichment from a professional team. Her routine included exercise, stimulating activities, and special food preparations as she aged, all of which helped her exceed her life expectancy.

"[She was] a very smart elephant with a big personality," said Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium elephant manager Shannon Smith, who cared for Suki for over two decades.

Suki’s importance went beyond the zoo, as she played a crucial role in educating visitors about elephant conservation. Due to poaching, habitat loss and other conflicts, Asian elephants are currently listed as an endangered species.

The zoo plans to continue advocating for elephant conservation in Suki’s honor.

