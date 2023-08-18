Woman in custody after 3-year-old child taken from Seattle front yard

A 40-year-old woman was taken into custody after 3-year-old was taken from the front yard of a Rainier Valley home.

After 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Seattle police responded to a report of a child abducted near the intersection of South Rose Street and Rainier Avenue South.

When officers arrived, family told police the child was playing in the front yard when a woman approached and lured the child into her car.

Investigators said witnesses were able to identify the suspect and officers found an address for the suspect.

About an hour later, police found the woman and the child.

The child was not hurt and returned to the family.

The woman was booked into King County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping.