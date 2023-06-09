Police arrest theft suspect, recover sawed-off rifle in North Seattle

Police arrested a theft suspect in North Seattle, and recovered a sawed-off rifle from the backpack he was carrying.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says at around 3:45 p.m., officers working a retail theft emphasis at a business near the corner of NE Northgate Way and 3rd Ave. NE alerted police about a suspect sneaking out with a bottle of alcohol.

Photo: Seattle Police Department

The suspect was quickly located and brought into custody. The merchandise he stole was also recovered.

During the arrest, the suspect told police that he had a gun inside his backpack. When they looked inside, they found modified .22 caliber rifle inside a brown poster tube. Authorities say they also found other firearm parts and tools, often used to carry out a burglary, inside his backpack.

Authorities say the suspect had several outstanding warrants for his arrest, and was also a convicted felon – making him unable to legally possess a firearm.

The 44-year-old suspect was booked into the King County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm, shoplifting and possession of burglary tools.