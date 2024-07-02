Police: Car crashes through front doors of Dollar Tree in WA

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A car crashed through the front of the Dollar Tree in the Safeway Plaza, Marysville. (Marysville Police)

Police are investigating after a person lost control of their car and crashed through the front of a Dollar Tree in Marysville.

Officers were called to the Dollar Tree at the Safeway Plaza on 72nd St NE and State Ave.

At some point Tuesday morning before 10:30, a car crashed through the front of the Dollar Tree. It is unknown how the driver lost control or if she was injured in the crash.

Authorities say the business is closed while building inspectors check the structural integrity of the store.

MORE LOCAL NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

Suspect fires at troopers on I-5 in Pierce County, leads them on chase to Spanaway

Seattle Police respond to 3 deadly shootings in less than 4 days

New website reveals license plates of Aurora Avenue visitors

Hole forms on SR 529 in Everett after someone was tunneling underneath

Airbnb continues 'anti-party crackdown' for Fourth of July in WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.