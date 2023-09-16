Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate shots fired in Bellevue, no injuries

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Bellevue early Saturday morning.

According to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD), police responded to reports of multiple shots fired near the corner of SE 26th St. and 157th Ave. SE at around 2:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found around 11 shell casings in the street. 

The BPD says it appears the suspect was firing into a greenbelt. Nobody was injured, and no property was damaged. 

Authorities are asking neighbors with surveillance cameras to review their footage and report any suspicious findings. Police are looking for video that could potentially identify a suspect or their vehicle. 

Anyone with information is asked to email their tips to BPDTips@bellevuewa.gov.

