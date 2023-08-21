Police: Man abducted by group of masked men from his Renton apartment parking garage

article

A group of masked men abducted a 26-year-old man in the parking garage of his apartment according to the Renton Police Department. Detectives said captors put Goudel Ali into a car and then drove off.

According to Renton Police, a woman called 911 around 7:15 p.m. Sunday to report what looked like a kidnapping involving adults.

"They had seen a couple of males," said Detective Robert Onishi, Renton Police Department. "I think she described them as having face masks on. Put a struggling male into a vehicle in the parking garage of the apartment and the vehicle left."

Detective Onishi said investigators learned the man being kidnapped was Ali. They also discovered Ali lived at an apartment complex on the 1000-block of Lake Washington Boulevard in north Renton.

"They said that he was struggling and kicking," Detective Onishi said.

What investigators are looking into right now is a motive.

"He has no real criminal history. He has nothing they could cite as being a reason why this would happen," Detective Onishi said.

Investigators are talking to Ali's friends and family to gather more information as to why these masked men specifically wanted Ali.

"It was not a random occurrence," Detective Onishi said. "It was not the kind of thing where someone just gets randomly taken with the idea of charges - like a ransom. Even that just doesn't happen."

Detective Onishi has been with Renton Police for more than 30 years and said cases like this don't happen often.

"If we see any kind of abductions," Detective Onishi said. "Often times, it's just a non-dispute parent or something. And the child that's not supposed to be in their custody who they take without authorization. To have this with an adult victim and an obviously adult victim, it is very, very rare."

According to police, Ali didn't have his phone, which makes tracking him with technology difficult.

Police haven't released any information yet on the car that the suspects drove away in with Ali inside. Detectives said they're still working with nearby businesses to gather as much surveillance footage they can.

Ali is described as 6'1" tall and weighs 185 pounds.

If you have any information, police want you to call 911.