Police seek help finding developmentally disabled woman, last seen in Milton

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a developmentally disabled woman who ran away from her adult care facility on Sunday.

According to the Milton Police Department (MPD), 27-year-old Natalie Dearinger left the facility in Milton sometime between 5:35 a.m. and 8 a.m.

She is developmentally disabled and requires 24-hour supervision. Authorities say she is at-risk, because she is unable to care for herself, and requires several medications.

She was last seen wearing a purple robe, but she could be wearing a black hoodie, white shirt, black leggings, a small backpack, and black and white vans. She may be wearing her hair long or in a bun.

Authorities say she may be heading towards family who live in Yakima. The MPD says she may be seen inside places with free Wi-Fi to access social media.

Anyone who sees Natalie is asked to call 911 immediately. Authorities have also asked the public to contact South Sound Dispatch at 253-287-4455, and leave a message for Detective Turk if they have information that could help in the search.

