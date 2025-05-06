Protesters gather at speaking event featuring anti-trans activists at UW

The Brief Approximately 150 protesters gathered outside the University of Washington to oppose an event featuring conservative activists Riley Gaines Barker and Olivia Krolczyk, who are known for their stance against transgender women competing in women's sports. The protest was mostly peaceful, involving chanting and dancing, but included tense moments such as police removing a trans flag from protesters and attendees facing harassment as they left the event. The University of Washington emphasized its commitment to free speech and safety, implementing security measures for the event, while attendees and protesters expressed their views on the importance of dialogue and the right to protest.



Roughly 150 protesters voiced their opposition outside an event hosting two conservative and anti-trans activists at the University of Washington.

Tuesday night's event featured Riley Gaines Barker and Olivia Krolczyk, who are both vocal against transgender women athletes competing with cisgender women athletes in sporting events.

Most of the protest involved chanting and dancing throughout the evening, but there were some tense moments, with police ripping a trans flag from protesters and protesters harassing attendees who left the Turning Point USA event.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

What they're saying:

"I knew tonight there was a protest down here for [Riley Gaines Barker] speaking, and I'm all pro listening to her speak," said Lisa Olson.

Olson says she came down to UW's Ethnic Cultural Theatre to support the speakers and to counter the event's protesters.

"I feel like it's suppression of speech when a group doesn't want somebody to speak," said Olson. "I want to hear what they have to say and want them to be able to allow us to hear what Riley has to say."

The other side:

While there was a large security presence guarding the event, the opposition across the street had a bigger turnout.

"It's disappointing to see people harbor so much hatred and disdain for their fellow citizens and fellow humans out here at the school spreading their hate," said Elayne Wylie.

Wylie describes herself as a proud UW alum and says she was inspired by the turnout.

"It is really encouraging to see [protesters] behind me come out and demonstrate their first amendment rights to come and protest that and say listen, we may be a small contingent of society, but we are powerful. We deserve recognition. We deserve to live our most authentic lives," said Wylie.

A spokesperson for the University of Washington sent this statement to FOX 13 Seattle:

"TPUSA has agreed to advance registration for attendees and not allowing bags into the event. TPUSA also agreed to a no in/out policy for attendees. The presenters are planning to bring their own security detail in addition to the uniformed security and law enforcement UW will have present to ensure safety for all. The University of Washington is committed to the free exchange of ideas and the principles of academic freedom, in accordance with the University’s mission and the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Registered Student Organizations frequently invite speakers to campus for events. The safety and security of our campus community, including visitors to events, are top priorities. Anyone identified as having violated the law, the student code of conduct or the general code of conduct will be held accountable."

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle conversations with supporters and protesters and a statement from the University of Washington.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Dozens arrested after protests escalate at University of Washington in Seattle

Dashcam footage shows shocking 'road rage' hit-and-run on motorcyclist

Trump, Carney quibble over buying Canada: ‘Never say never’

Dozens arrested after protests escalate at University of Washington in Seattle

Jury selection for Bryan Kohberger trial: What both sides will likely look out for

Seattle police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run that killed mother

Inmate escapes police at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Jamie Tompkins claims Seattle police scandal was a setup. Here’s why

2 new trails connect Redmond transit station to King County park

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.