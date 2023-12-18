Pullman ranks among ‘most trusting towns’ in U.S., study finds

article

Pullman is the only town in Washington where people feel safe enough to leave their doors unlocked at night, a study suggests.

According to a study by Automate Your Life, Pullman ranks #51 out of America's top 60 safest cities, earning its score primarily for its lower-than-average crime rates.

The study found Pullman's overall crime rate is 12.09 per 1,000 people; with the violent crime rate at 1 per 1,000 people, and property crimes at 10.57 per 1,000.

This makes Pullman safer than 62% of other cities in Washington, and 75% of U.S. cities, the study reports.

"Through our comprehensive study, we've uncovered that the spirit of community trust is still very much alive in certain American towns," said Automate Life smart home expert Marty Spargo. "These places stand as testaments to the possibility of a society where people feel secure enough to leave their doors unlocked. It's a remarkable reflection of the local commitment to safety and neighborliness in today's fast-paced world."

Nationally, the Top 5 most trusting towns in the U.S. are:

Hollister, California Madison, Mississippi New Braunfels, Texas Owatonna, Minnesota Barnstable, Massachusetts

You can read the full study on the Automate Life website.