Quickball: Modified game makes baseball easy for kids

With MLB All-Star Week festivities in full swing, this weekend's focus extends beyond professional players to the promotion of youth sports and the growth of baseball. Among the attendees, one group claims to have found success in attracting the youngest age groups by making the game faster and more engaging.

Frank Decembrino, an advocate for youth baseball, believes there is a way to simplify the often-complicated sports of baseball and softball. Through the introduction of a new game called "Quickball," which simply stands for "Quick Baseball."

"I was a phys-ed teacher, and basically I saw how bored kids were with some traditional programing and how kids were having success using Quickball, which was originally designed as a college intermural sport, and I thought to myself, ‘why is this better, why is this different?’" said Decembrino.

Quickball serves as an equalizer, breaking down the game of baseball into stages or separate activities. A comprehensive curriculum is built around every aspect of the game, including base running, catching, throwing, and understanding the rules.

Unlike tee-ball, even kindergarten-age kids are encouraged to swing freely, developing their hand-eye coordination, and improving their overall game.

Advocates like Decembrino believe that one of the main reasons kids become discouraged or lose interest in baseball or softball is due to a lack of proper skill development. Quickball's entry-level program resembles a "Baseball carnival" or a birthday party. The kids participate in activities and stations that last only four to five minutes, catering to their attention spans at that age.

By engaging in these short, lead-up games and activities, children have numerous opportunities for success within a single Quickball session.

"Some kids have that success one time a whole season if they’re playing tradition versions like tee ball or coach pitch." Decembrino said.