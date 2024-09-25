Rabid bat found at Olympic National Park in WA

A rabid bat that was found in the Olympic National Park last month has tested positive for rabies, officials confirmed this week.

In a news release, staff found the animal dead in the breezeway of the Quinault Visitor Center on Aug. 30.

This was a day after a bat was reported to be "vocalizing and having difficulty flying in the area."

According to park officials, there have been no known reports of human contact with the bat.

"Bats are important parts of the ecosystem, consuming large quantities of insects like mosquitoes and insects that can damage crops or forests. They also pollinate plants and disperse seeds," officials said. "A small percentage of bats have rabies, which they can transmit to people, usually by exposing people to saliva through a bite or scratch. Rabies can be prevented in humans if you seek immediate medical care, but rabies is fatal if left untreated."

Anyone who may have had possible contact with a bat, is advised to contact their healthcare provider or the local health department.

