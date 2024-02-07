Redmond PD investigating 2 possible arsons
REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police are investigating two separate fires as possible arsons.
The two fires were reported around 6:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday. The incidents occurred in an apartment stairwell near 8100 161 Ave. NE and outside a business near 16300 Redmond Way.
Both fires were small and were extinguished immediately without incident.
It's unclear if the incidents are connected.
No injuries or damages were reported.
If you have any information on either of these incidents, call RPD at 425-556-2500.