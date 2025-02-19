Renton police seek additional info following deadly crash that killed homeless man

The Brief Renton are seeking witnesses and additional information after a King County man was hit and killed on Feb. 8. The victim, according to country records, was homeless. Police did not specify if he died from the collision, but his injuries suggest something else may have happened.



Investigators with the Renton Police Department are seeking additional information following the death of a 44-year-old King County man killed after being hit by a driver on Feb. 8.

What we know:

The victim was identified as John W. McBride. According to county records, he was homeless.

Renton police thought McBride died due to injuries sustained after he was hit by an SUV at the intersection of Southeast Carr Road and 106th Avenue Southeast. Now, police believe there may have been more at play.

"We believe there may be some circumstance that we want to investigate a little bit further," said Meeghan Black, communications manager for the Renton Police Department.

Investigators said McBride was attempting to cross Southeast Carr Road when he was hit by an SUV.

"The person who struck this individual remained on scene and is cooperating with this investigation," said Black.

That driver, according to police, was not at fault.

McBride was not using a crosswalk when he was hit, but his injuries suggest something else may have happened.

When asked to elaborate, police could not say if he was hit multiple times, by multiple cars, or if he’d been involved in a physical altercation.

What they do need is help from possible witnesses.

"It would be great if you had any dashcam video or if you have any surveillance video that’s looking at the street in the area on the night that it happened from around 8 p.m.," said Black. "We encourage anyone with information to get a hold of us."

You can contact Renton Police through its non-emergency line. That number is 425-430-7500.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Renton Police Department.

