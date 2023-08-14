Expand / Collapse search
Rottweiler caught with baby's missing pacifier

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
FOX 5 Atlanta

Family dog caught with stolen pacifier

A brawny rottweiler looked decidedly less than tough when his owner caught him chewing on a pink pacifier he took from a newborn baby.

A brawny rottweiler looked decidedly less than tough when his owner caught him chewing on a pink pacifier he took from a newborn baby at the family home in Connecticut.

This video taken by Mackenzie Milano went viral on TikTok in late July.

In the video Leo the rottweiler was caught relaxing on the couch with the couple's 2-month-old baby girl’s pacifier in his mouth, as the infant’s howls can be heard in the background.

Leo looked at the camera with a guilty expression, and Milano jokingly commented, "When you get caught stealing binkies from the baby."

Storyful contributed to this report.